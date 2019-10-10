JoAnn Rodgers LeeDec. 2, 1955 - Oct. 10, 2018Once upon a time my Mother held my hand. She wiped away my tears and helped me understand our time on earth is brief; there are lessons to be learned. Each precious day God gives us, another page is turned. On this day one year ago you received your eviction notice. Your body was tired, your spirt was weak and your steps got short. So you decided to take a shortcut through the cemetery because that was the only way you could make it home. May the Lord watch between you and me, while we are absent one from another and may He keep us both in his perfect peace until we meet again.I Love You Mother!Clifton D. Rodgers
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.