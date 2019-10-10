JoAnn Rodgers LeeDec. 2, 1955 - Oct. 10, 2018Once upon a time my Mother held my hand. She wiped away my tears and helped me understand our time on earth is brief; there are lessons to be learned. Each precious day God gives us, another page is turned. On this day one year ago you received your eviction notice. Your body was tired, your spirt was weak and your steps got short. So you decided to take a shortcut through the cemetery because that was the only way you could make it home. May the Lord watch between you and me, while we are absent one from another and may He keep us both in his perfect peace until we meet again.I Love You Mother!Clifton D. Rodgers

