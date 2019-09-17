E.Z. RiceSept. 15, 1919 - July 3, 2006Remembering you on the 100th anniversary of your birth, September 15, 2019. You were blessed with a long life that took you from Bosque County through the 1920's and the Great Depression, World War II as a B-26 pilot, many years with the USPS as a rural letter carrier, and wonderful years throughoutand during your retirement withmany friends and family.You are much loved and greatly missed, Dad, and those who are here and remain are comforted that you are with those that have also gone before and are safe in the merciful arms of God.

Tags

Load entries