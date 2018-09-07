Lillie Faye ReevesSept. 7, 1933 - Jan. 26, 2013In Loving MemoryMom, not a moment goes by that we don't think of you. The memories of your beautiful face, and smile that lights up a room, and your laugh that can be heard all over the house. You're in our heats forever, we love you and miss you, Happy Birthday!Bernie, Elizabeth, Debbie, Patty, and Mike

