Robbie Hardy PruittJan. 8, 1946 - June 22, 2018Robbie was loved dearly by her family; she was a wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She is greatly missed by all that loved her, especially her husband of 47 years, Donald, Sr.

