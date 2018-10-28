Dorothy Porter-TateOct. 8, 1939 - Oct. 28, 1993It's been 25 years today since you left us to go home to be with your Savior. We are still missing you everyday.Love your children Darrell, David, Orland, Derrick, Reginald and your grandchildren.

