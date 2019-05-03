Sylvia PorterMay 3, 1958 - May 29, 2017Happy Birthday, Sylvia!Not a day goes by that we don't think about you. We love and miss you very much. Thinking of you today, on your birthday.Love, your husband, David; children, Terrance, Shardae and Shakera; and grandchildren, Terrance Jr., Nyla and Cameron.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.