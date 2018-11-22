May PimptonMarch 25, 1951 - April 14, 2018This is the first holiday season without you; however, I'm not lost in what to do. You have instilled in me the skills I need to get through each day and that in itself has made me the woman I am today. I have so many thank you's this Thanksgiving Day. I almost don't even know where to start, but I can say "Thank you for being my mother." I feel blessed and fortunate that you were chosen for me. You are like a beautiful white rose, so simple and pure."If Roses Grow in Heaven"If roses grow in heaven God, please pick a bunch for me, place them in my mother's arms and tell her they are from me. Tell her that I love her and miss her and when she turns to smile, place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for a while, because remembering her is easy to do, because she is part of me in everything I do!"Happy Thanksgiving""Never Forgotten, Loved Eternally"
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.