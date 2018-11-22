May PimptonMarch 25, 1951 - April 14, 2018This is the first holiday season without you; however, I'm not lost in what to do. You have instilled in me the skills I need to get through each day and that in itself has made me the woman I am today. I have so many thank you's this Thanksgiving Day. I almost don't even know where to start, but I can say "Thank you for being my mother." I feel blessed and fortunate that you were chosen for me. You are like a beautiful white rose, so simple and pure."If Roses Grow in Heaven"If roses grow in heaven God, please pick a bunch for me, place them in my mother's arms and tell her they are from me. Tell her that I love her and miss her and when she turns to smile, place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for a while, because remembering her is easy to do, because she is part of me in everything I do!"Happy Thanksgiving""Never Forgotten, Loved Eternally"

