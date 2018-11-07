Montrell Phenix, Sr.Feb. 26, 1988 - Nov. 7, 2010One of the most treasured possessions a loved one leaves, is a heart full of loving memories.Rest in ParadiseGone too soon LoveMom, Dad, siblings, Poppa, family & friends

