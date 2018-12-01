Sarah PerkinsDec. 1, 1976 - April 9, 2018Little did I know that the day would come without you - I saw your pain many times and saw you come back to laughter and joy.Sarah you will never be forgotten your love will live on in our hearts - we think of you everyday and miss you more each day.Love always,Mom, brothers & family

