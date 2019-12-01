Sarah PerkinsDec. 1, 1976 - April 9, 2018For you my dear,Each day, time, and minute you are so missed, but as I live my life you are still in it. Because of every breath of wind that blows I feel your presence; every butterfly and every cloud I see you. So rest, my dear, until we meet again.Love from Mom, brother, aunts, uncle & cousins.

Tags

Load entries