Jennifer L. O'NealOctober 4, 1958 - September 29, 2011Another year with you gone. My how time really does fly. Your memories help keep me going. Although Im behind these prison fences, it doesn't stop you from visiting my dreams. It makes me feel so close to you. Thank you. I miss you Momma, as I'm sure all who knew you do. Until we meet again Same Moon Same Stars Same Sky. I love you always- Charlotte

