Eileen MurrinSept. 2, 1955 - Jan. 20, 2018Happy Birthday, Eileen!This is your first birthday since leaving us. We know you are celebrating it in Heaven, but we want you to also see we celebrate with you. It will be quieter this year without you, but we will share the love we have for you between us in your honor. You are sorely missed and not just by your family. Your friends and neighbors ask how we are doing without you. They knew, more than we did how important you were in our life. We knew it but maybe didn't acknowledge it enough verbally.Well here we are to tell you that without you we are making it okay, but your presence made everything so much better.Happy Birthday, Eileen.We will see you Sunday after church,Marty and all the kids

