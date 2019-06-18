Caleb MorganAug. 21, 1983 - June 18, 2003Precious memories at a favorite place - Gran and Grandma's in Milano: doing yard work, practicing baseball, and enjoying home cooked meals!Fondly remembering and eternally grateful,Bud, Mary Jane,and Hannah

