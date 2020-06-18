Caleb Morgan

August 21, 1983 - June 18, 2003

Joyfully remembering Caleb today and his and Hannah's favorite verse:

"Delight thyself also in the Lord, and He shall give thee the desires of thine heart."

Psalms 37:4

With grateful hearts,

Bud, Mary Jane &

Hannah

