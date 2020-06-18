Caleb Morgan
August 21, 1983 - June 18, 2003
Joyfully remembering Caleb today and his and Hannah's favorite verse:
"Delight thyself also in the Lord, and He shall give thee the desires of thine heart."
Psalms 37:4
With grateful hearts,
Bud, Mary Jane &
Hannah
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.