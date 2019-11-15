Tommie MontgomeryFeb. 13, 1933 - Nov. 15, 2011Hey Big Mama! Eight years ago, you left us to claim your Heavenly rewards. We still dearly Love You and miss you. You are in our thoughts everyday and your legacy is still alive and a part of our lives. Until we all get together on that Great Day, may you continue to rest in peace. Love you!Your husband, BennieChildren, grandchildren,great-grandchildren and family

