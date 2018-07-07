Lucy M. McLennanJuly 7, 1930 - Jan. 28, 2001Happy Birthday!Not a day goes by that we don't think of you. Your presence is always felt surrounding us. We love and miss you. You will always and forever be in our hearts.Love always, your husband, Henry "Puky" McLennan, sons, grandkids, great-grandkids, and nephew, A'rocheo

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.