Waco, TX (76701)

Today

Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 94F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 74F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.