Linda K. McLennanJune 30, 1952 - Oct. 29, 2017Happy 66th Birthday!We love and miss you.Your husband, BobbySon, Reggie, Your daughters Stephanie, TinaGrandkids and Great-Grandkids

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.