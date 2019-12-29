Opal L. Scott McDowellDec. 29, 1925 - Nov. 3, 2007Momma Dear, it's your birthday, and on this day we celebrate your life, the years we were blessed to share with you. The day, the nights we were able to call on you, and knew that you would answer. But now that time has passed and all we have left are memories.Memories of your smile, your laugh, and your voice, but at times that's not enough. Our hearts are heavy without you, and are filled with sorrow and grief. We loved you deeply and you will forever be missed.HAPPY BIRTHDAY OUR BELOVEDMAMA DEAR!From your children and family. Love always.
Opal L. Scott McDowell
