Ronald K. McDonald May 8, 1951 - May 10, 2019 Remembering You, Birdie . . . We thought of you with love today, but that is nothing new. We thought about you yesterday, and days before that too. For those we love can never be, more than a thought apart. As long as there's a memory, you will forever live in our hearts. We miss you and we love you, Your Family

