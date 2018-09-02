Julianne McCauleyJuly 18, 1931 - Sept. 3, 1988Mrs. Don D. McCauley30 years; Gone butnot forgottenOne day we will betogether again, whata day that will be!Don, Larry, Dusty, Julie, Anthony, Adam, Paul, Diane, Jessica, Rudi. Aidan, & Aaron

