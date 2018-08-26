Ken MartinAug. 17, 1939 - July 20, 2017Ken Martin, Captain U.S. Navy, died, July 20, 2017. Ken was born, August 17, 1939, and raised as a son of Texas to Stanley and Myrtle Martin in Waco. Captain Martin was laid to rest with honors at the Arlington National Cemetery, August 24, 2018. Captain Martin now stands watch over his wife, Rachelle of Leland, NC, and children, Kara Martin and Kelly Melanson of Virginia Beach, VA, and their mother Joy. He also leaves his adored grandchildren, Kaylie and Emma; sister, Jan; brother, Jay; four loving nieces; as well as a family dynasty in Carrizo Springs, Texas, long headed by his honored uncle, Wallace Martin. Captain Martin was a highly decorated officer, Commanding Office of several squadrons/units and a Naval Flight Officer.Ken was an outsized personality that immediately attracted the friendship of all that he met. Never for a loss of words, always encouraging and getting the very best from those who worked for him and/or loved him. His constant smile and outlandish tales (some of which were true) made friends and entertained a widely diverse group of people that ranged from British Colonial personnel, cowboys, girls of all ages and sizes; even a sitting U.S. President and several Marines. His kindness, genuineness and manifest humor will continue to live beyond his passing, enriching all who had the great good fortune to know him.
Tags
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.