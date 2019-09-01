Annie Lucille (Herdman) LyonSept. 1, 1910 - June 13, 1990HAPPY BIRTHDAY!We hold you tightly within our hearts and there you will remain until the joyous day arrives that we will meet again.We love and miss you.Your Loving Family

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.