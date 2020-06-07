Cynthia Lozoya July 29, 1952 - June 7, 2019 The moment that you left me, my heart split in two. One side filled with memories, the other side died with you. Remembering you is easy, I do it every day. Missing you is a heartache that never goes away. I hold you tightly within my heart and there, you will remain. You see, life has gone on without you, but will never be the same. Loving you always, Momma. Your daughters, Michelle, Jeanette, Liz.

To plant a tree in memory of Cynthia Lozoya as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries