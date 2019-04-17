Mario LopezApril 17, 1987 - Jan. 4, 2004In Loving Memory onyour heavenly birthday My darling son,This day will be a celebration of the short time you were here. You will always be remembered with great love and many tears. But to only feel pain and sorrow would not be fair to you. Your life meant so much more to us, more than words could say. You were here so briefly I wonder if you knew all the ways you have touched our world and our heart and everyone who knew you, since the day God called you home. There will always be a big void in our life and a hole in our hearts that will never heal. Our souls will grieve forever. Will we forget or stop loving you? NO! NOT NOW, NOT EVER! As this day is upon us oh how our hearts still hurt, but even as I mourn your death, we will always celebrate your birth.Happy 31st Birthday!Love, Mom, Jessica, Virginia, Modi, Ariel, Jack, Sarah, Michael, and family
Tags
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.