Mario Lopez
April 17, 1987 - Jan. 4, 2004
You are in my thoughts, day and night we think about the living soul we lost. The day you died, God received another angel in heaven. Watch over us while we're down here, wishing you were still here, on your heavenly birthday. My darling son, this day will be a celebration of the short time you were here, you will always be remembered with great love and many tears, but to only feel pain and sorrow would not be fair to you. Your life meant so much more to us, more than words could ever say. You were here so briefly, I wonder if you knew all the ways you have touched our world. There will always be a big void in our life and a hole in our hearts that will never heal. Our souls will grieve forever.
As this day is upon us, oh how our hearts still hurt, but even as we mourn your death, we will always celebrate your birthday.
Happy 33rd Birthday!
Love, Mom, Jessica, and family
