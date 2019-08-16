Lillie Mae LipseySept. 8, 1929 - Aug. 15, 2019Mom,It's been a year since early that August 15th, while wrapped in each other's arms you slipped away.Not day has gone by that I haven't shed a tear, missed holding your sweet hand, listening to your stories, and saying our prayers together.God Blessed me with the best mom. You taught me so much. From the age of 9 at the dry cleaners I grew up learning how to work hard, never rely on anyone else, how to love and care for kids and my grandchildren so they knew what real love is. We were all so blessed to have you with us and miss you dearly. Until we meet again.Precious memories how they linger.We love and miss you always,Darlene & Harold, Brad & Annalisa, Lindsey & Jeff, Logan, Tyler, Emily, Grayson, & Paisley
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Local couple acquires historic Water Works building in East Waco
-
Police make heroin, crack cocaine arrest at Trendwood Apartments
-
Former Baylor University instructor sues school over tenure snub
-
Mike Copeland: Guess Family Barbecue will soon open in former Michna's; new building permits; Cactus Rose on Austin
-
Girl, 4, dies in house fire
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.