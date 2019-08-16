Lillie Mae LipseySept. 8, 1929 - Aug. 15, 2019Mom,It's been a year since early that August 15th, while wrapped in each other's arms you slipped away.Not day has gone by that I haven't shed a tear, missed holding your sweet hand, listening to your stories, and saying our prayers together.God Blessed me with the best mom. You taught me so much. From the age of 9 at the dry cleaners I grew up learning how to work hard, never rely on anyone else, how to love and care for kids and my grandchildren so they knew what real love is. We were all so blessed to have you with us and miss you dearly. Until we meet again.Precious memories how they linger.We love and miss you always,Darlene & Harold, Brad & Annalisa, Lindsey & Jeff, Logan, Tyler, Emily, Grayson, & Paisley

