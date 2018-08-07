Alton Fredrick "Ricky or Bird" LeonardAug. 7, 1964 - March 2, 2018You have only been gone five months from us, but it seems like a lifetime. We miss you and love you, but we had to let you go. God only wants to best.Wife, children, mother, brother sisters, uncles, aunts, cousins nephews, nieces, and friends.

