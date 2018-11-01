Michael LenoNov. 14, 1960 - Nov. 1, 2017Today marks a year thatGod called you home!Daddy, we love andtruly MISS you forever.Till we meet again. Love,your kids:Mekayle, LaKisha,and Mike, Jr.

