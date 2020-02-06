Michiko KubiakSep. 10, 1935 - Feb. 6, 2016It's been four years since you went to Heaven. We miss you every day.Watashiwa AnataoTakusan Aisimasu.Be at peace with God.Your loving family; Edward, Jo Ann, Frances, and Susan
Kubiak, Michiko
