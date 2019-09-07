John KellySept. 7, 1956 - Jan. 6, 2019It isn't any wonder that you're thought about today, I wish you a lot of happiness, much more than words can say, for you are wonderful, each day and all year through. The very nicest things in life should happen just for you.I love you JohnHugs and kissesYour wife, Lorraine Kelly

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.