Rufus Thomas Johnson

Nov. 24, 1925 - March 12, 2011

Happy Birthday. Think of you all the time. Your love for God, life, and family. Brings us such peace of mind.

The family Peggy, Dwight & Deborah, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, a host of nieces & nephews

