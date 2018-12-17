Tresman JacksonJan. 25, 1992 - Dec. 17, 2009It's been nine years of smiles and tears, missing and remembering you today and everyday. Love, Granny Sheila, Mama Bo, aunt Sophie, father Levester; sisters, LaCasey, Jesscilla, and Jastiny; brothers, Jonas and LaVontae; Godmother, Latrina; and special aunt, 'Christy Player'.

