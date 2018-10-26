Connie Mercer IrwinOct. 28, 1963 - Oct. 26, 1999We love you &miss you so much.Your Family 2018

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.