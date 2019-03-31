Cheryl Washington HowzeAug. 18, 1962 - March 31, 2008"To Everything there is a season and to every purpose under Heaven" Ecclesiastes 3:1.Its been 11 years, not a single day has passed that by that we haven't thought of your smile.Forever in our Hearts! Tammy and grandkids, Mother, Dad, Papa Melvin, Gladys, Canzetta, Darrell, and Debra

