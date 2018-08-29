Linette Padilla HagarApril 29, 1967 - Aug. 29, 2015It's been three years that our heavenly father called you home. You left all who love you with a broken heart. I miss you every minute of every hour and every hour of every day. I will see you again my beautiful LinetteLove you, Mama I love and miss you Mommy! -Ivy

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.