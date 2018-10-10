Gloria GutierrezAug. 16, 1961 - Oct. 10, 2015Today makes 3 years that you've been gone and not a day goes by that you aren't thought of, talked about, or missed beyond belief. Keep singing with the angels and Rest easy my loria. Love,Vero, Johnathanand your babies"Love you to the moon and back"

