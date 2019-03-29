Victor Guerrero, IIIAug. 11, 1968 - March 29, 2011Today makes eight years that you have been gone.I thought of you today but that is nothing new.I thought about you yesterday and days before that too.I think of you in silence, I often speak your name.All I have are memories and your picture in a frame.Your memory is a keepsake from which I'll never part.God has you in His arms, I have you in my heart.We love you always,Your family

