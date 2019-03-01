Claude E. GriggsMarch 1, 1956 - June 11, 2015Happy Birthday Sweet Husband!I love you so very much. Thank you for being a wonderful husband, best dad and grand-dad. You are loved and missed so very much. Always & Forever, your wife, Rita, daughters & granddaughters

