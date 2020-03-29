Freddie Gomez January 16, 1964 - March 29, 2015 Time flies fast Life goes on at its own pace. But some memories can never be forgotten or erased from the minds of the dearest ones. You will always remain in our thoughts. Love & Miss You Always, Debby, Stella and McKenzie
Photo Gallery
Most Popular
-
Waco man arrested, accused of raping girl, 14, who contracted STD
-
Waco, McLennan County issue shelter-in-place order; county cases rise to 20
-
Waco extends shelter-in-place order until April 7; 23 COVID-19 cases reported in county
-
Robinsons submit likely winning bid on River Square Center
-
McLennan County confirms another COVID-19 case, as more recover from disease
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.