Freddie GomezJan. 16, 1964 - March 29, 2015Four years goneYour life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.Love always, Debby, Stella, McKenzie, and Levi

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.