Betty R. GomezMay 10, 1958 - May 4, 2018The Lord was looking for some special wings. He found them and gave them to you! That has been one year too long. I love you. I miss you soo much. You will not be forgotten ever!

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.