Ofilia C. Garcia Oct. 25, 1932 - March 3, 2014In Loving Memory Mom,It has been six years since the Lord called you home. You did not go alone. A part of all of us went with you. Your precious life lasting memories will forever be in our hearts. You're with our Lord in heaven in the company of angels at peace. Forever you will be in our lives.The bright and shinning light that once guided us is now dark. The voice in our love is now silent. No longer we see the smiles, or hear the laughs. The empty space you left behind, can never be filled.Your resting place we often visit, carefully and with care with flowers we decorate. The pain, sadness and heartache are no less, as we turn to go home and leave you there.Rest in peace mom.We love you and miss you deeply.Your son, Larry and family.
