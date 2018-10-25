Ofelia C. GarciaOct. 25, 1932 - March 3, 2014Happy Birthday Honey,It's been almost five years since the Lord came and took you home.We live each day with the beautiful memories of the incredible happy and blessed life we had. Keep the party going, we are on the way. When we get there, we are going to rejoice and celebrate. Yes... we are going to rejoice and celebrate, and together we will be forever.We pray and ask Him to share his blessing with you and grant you peace.Your husband and family
