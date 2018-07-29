Martin GarciaJuly 29, 1952 - Oct. 21, 2014Today you would have been 66 and we would have partied hard. I know you are celebrating with our Father but we are celebrating here until we meet again.I love you so very much and miss you dearlyYour wife, kids, and grandkidsI love you always, Angie

