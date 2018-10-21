Martin GarciaJuly 29, 1952 - Oct. 21, 2014They say time is a healer but i'm not sure if that's true. There's not a day that goes by that I don't think of you. Four years have passed and time has not healed the years of pain even now the tears still fall. All the blessings in my life, some large, some small, to have you as my husband was the greatest blessing of all. I love you so very much and miss you.Love always, your wife, kids, and grandkids.

