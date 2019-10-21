Martin GarciaJuly 29, 1952 - Oct. 21, 2014Martin it's been 5 years since you went home. I am so grateful for the journey we shared as husband and wife, and as friends. While you rest, your memory is in my heart, I love you so very much and I miss you!Love, Your kids, grandkids,great-grandkids,& your wife.Forever in our hearts

Tags

Load entries