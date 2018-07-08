Jimmie Dean Gamble Sr. Oct. 7, 1946 - July 8, 2007RememberingWe'll always rememberyou Dad, because therewill never be anotherone to replace you in ourhearts and rememberingthe love we will alwayshave for you.We'll see you, laterLove, Jimmie, Tamiko,Mustafa, Zavier, and Ashaunti'"God Has Us Covered"

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.