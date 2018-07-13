Elizabeth Dean GambleMarch 23, 1968 - July 13, 2005MomI wish you could comeback and stay a while.I want to hear yourvoice and see yoursmile. I would love tohold you tight and neverlet you go. I wouldspend day and nighttelling you how muchI miss and love you!Gone but not forgotten,so we'll see you later.Love,Davion, Jha'Kenya, & Jordan"God Has Us Covered"

