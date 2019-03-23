Elizabeth Dean GambleMarch 23, 1968 - July 13, 2005Happy Birthday We are wishing you were here as we celebrate your 51st birthday. We know that you are not in anymore pain. We love you and miss you as we say, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY". We will see you later. Gone but not forgotten,so we'll see you later.Love,Your Family "God Has Us Covered"~ 2019 ~

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.