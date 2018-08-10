Altovise La'Dell GambleMarch 29, 1972 - Aug. 10, 1998If Roses Grow In HeavenIf roses grow in heaven, Lord please pick a bunch for me, put them in my Mother's arms and tell her they are from me.Tell her I love and miss her, when she turns her face to smile, please put a kiss on her cheek and hold her for a while.Because remembering her is hard to do. I was only a baby when she passed, so I'll say see you later.Love your daughter,Ashaunti'"God had us covered"

